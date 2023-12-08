Friday's Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Turning milder today with high temps ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The sky will be cloudier than yesterday and if we see any rain at all it should be light. A cold front brings higher rain chances over the weekend. When is the wettest part of the weekend expected? Currently, the latest trends suggest from Saturday night around or after 9PM to Sunday around sunrise could be the most likely timeframe when South MS would see our highest rain chances. This means you might be able to find more rain-free breaks on Saturday and Sunday for much of the day. The amount of rain expected for this upcoming weekend is one to two inches which would not be as heavy as what happened this past weekend.

