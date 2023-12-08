WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Betting odds in Jayden Daniels favor to win the Heisman Trophy

Daniels was -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100) to lift the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook....
Daniels was -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100) to lift the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the last few days, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, SEC offensive player of the year by the Associated Press, and The Associated Press college football player of the year.

If you follow the betting odds, Daniels will also take home the Heisman Trophy.

The sportsbooks took down betting on the Heisman Trophy after voting for the award ended on Monday. But, the numbers were in favor of Daniels when they shut down betting.

Daniels was -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100) to lift the Heisman Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook. Michael Penix Jr. (+1200) (bet $100 to win $1,200), Bo Nix (+2500), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (+25000) all followed Daniels.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is Saturday night in New York City.

FOX 8 Sports Juan Kincaid will talk with Daniels Friday afternoon in New York. Kincaid’s reports start at FOX 8 news at 4 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
When the baseball team hits the field again in March, the construction team says the...
New facilities made from shipping containers coming to the “The Herb”

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against...
LeBron James scores 30 points, Lakers rout Pelicans 133-89 to reach tournament final
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has played in 10 games this season. (AP...
Michael Thomas remains in the spotlight while on injured reserve
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Florida during...
Jayden Daniels named AP college football player of the year
The Pels will have to get through Lebron James and the man who fled New Orleans for the West...
Pelicans face Lakers for NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal showdown in Vegas