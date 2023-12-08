Aerosmith video star Dean Kelly again arrested on sex crime allegations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dean Kelly, a former New Orleans model, perhaps best known for his role in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” video, has been arrested again on sex crimes allegations. This comes about a year and a half after his release.

The New Orleans Police Department announced the 52-year-old’s arrest on Thurs., Dec. 7. Kelly was arrested by Special Victims Divisions officers and was booked into jail on one count each of attempted third-degree rape and sexual battery.

Police say the incident reportedly happened in October. Further details were not provided.

“His parents should have taken him and moved him to the Himalayas with some monks because no never means no for him,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti. “He did jail time for this very behavior and still can’t get over it. Someone who is this much of a recidivist after that much penalty is pretty rare.”

Raspanti said prior cases against Kelly will likely be used to show a pattern of behavior.

“I’m not an armed chair psychiatrist but it sure appears like whatever pathologies he had before, he’s still got them,” said Raspanti. “Confucius says he who knows others is wise. He who knows himself is enlightened. This boy has never figured himself out.”

He said previous victims might testify against him if this case moves to trial.

“Literally there was a bus that pulled up to court and a dozen or more young ladies got off to testify against this guy,” Raspanti said.

Raspanti said the third-degree rape penalty is 0 to 25 years and added Kelly can be double billed.

Kelly was released from custody in June of 2022 after serving 10 years in prison for sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and a murder-for-hire plot to kill one of his victims as well as former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Orleans DA Jason Williams, and Criminal Court District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier.

In 2005, police say Kelly lured three young women to his home in Uptown posing as a talent scout. Initially jailed on suspicion of raping the three women, Kelly pleaded guilty in Sept. 2013 to two counts of sexual battery and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

In June 2014, Kelly violated the terms of his probation by using a social media account and failing to register some of his phones with the sexual offender registry.

Though you may not see the scars, Attorney Lindsey Ladouceur said they’re worn by rape survivors for the rest of their lives, forever haunted by the horror that happened to them.

“Even though Dean Kelly didn’t take a gun and shoot any of these women, they are scared, they are wounded, just the same,” said Lindsey Ladouceur. “[...] He never showed any emotion. He never showed any remorse, at all.”

Ladouceur represented one of the victims in Kelly’s previous case years ago saying it all started at Tulane’s campus. She still remembers reading her clients testimony at the sentencing hearing.

Ladouceur said survivors are subject to scrutiny, shame, anger and guilt. Many of them undergo years of intense therapy, massive lifestyle changes, and have difficulty forming future relationships. Ladouceur referred to rape as a crime of violence and said for the rapist it’s all about asserting dominance and control.

“These young women, they live in fear of Dean Kelly. In fear of him doing this to other women, girls. In fear of him coming after them for having come forward,” said Ladouceur. “[...] that case was in 2013 and this is 2023, so what does that tell you? As soon as he served his time and got out, he went back and reoffended.”

Ladouceur said these cases can be hard to prosecute because the crime often happens behind closed doors. She said it takes bravery to come forward and is begging any victim out there to muster up the courage.

“There is strength in numbers. The system does work if you are willing to have the courage to come forward and see the case through to its conclusion,” Ladouceur said.

The DA’s office has no comment on the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the NOPD Special Victims Division at (504) 658-5523 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

