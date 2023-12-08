WLOX Careers
6 men arrested following undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64,...
From left to right: Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, Travis Glen McCraw, 47, Dwight John Bails, 64, Christian Samuel Lampkin, 23, Richard Ray Rorie, 55, and Jason Lakale Foulks, 50,(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Six arrests have been made after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation initiated a successful undercover human trafficking operation.

According to MBI, its special victims unit led an undercover human trafficking operation called “Operation Blue Christmas” in the Tupelo, Mississippi area on Tuesday, November 27, around 9 a.m.

The operation resulted in the arrests of six men. Assistance was offered to seven victims.

The arrests include:

  • Tyler Russell Dyer, 40, charged with child exploitation and felony possession of meth
  • Travis Glen McCraw, 47, charged with procuring prostitution
  • Dwight John Bails, 64, charged with procuring prostitution
  • Christian Samuel Lampkin, 23, charged with procuring prostitution
  • Richard Ray Rorie, 55, charged with procuring prostitution
  • Jason Lakale Foulks, 50, charged with procuring prostitution

“In the fight against human trafficking, we must continue efforts that illuminate a path where every life is valued and protected,” said MBI Director Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes. “Thank you to all agencies involved for your impactful work done to protect the vulnerable. Together, we will continue to strengthen our partnerships and combat this heinous crime.”

