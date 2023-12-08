2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say

NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed Friday inside a New Jersey pediatric intensive care unit, suffering cuts, and a woman has been arrested and charged in the attack, authorities said.

It unfolded about 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, arising from a “domestic dispute” involving two visitors to the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, according to a statement posted on social media by the hospital.

Firdousi Abdul-Hakim, 37, then attacked the hospital workers, who are in stable condition, according to Fritz Fragé, Newark’s public safety director. Abdul-Hakim faces aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes charges.

Abdul-Hakim was arrested immediately, and no patients or family members were injured, the hospital said.

A message left at a possible phone number for the suspect was not immediately returned, while other numbers were no longer working.

The injured nurses and the medical resident were not identified.

The 655-bed facility is a teaching hospital with more than 800 doctors and 3,200 employees and dates to 1901.

