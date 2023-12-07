WLOX Careers
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who died in a vehicle collision with a train on Wednesday has been identified.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Micah Ladner of Wiggins. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred in the Fruitland Park area around noon on Wednesday.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas City Southern Railway Company and the sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

