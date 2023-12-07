United Way of South Mississippi provides fresh food for Stone County residents

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Christmas time. That’s why United Way of South Mississippi is providing fresh food for Stone County residents who need it most.

A long line of cars pulled up to the distribution site at the Stone County Fairgrounds. Organizers said people were there hours before they opened up.

“We needed some extra help,” Marissa Thorsen said.

Wiggins resident Marissa Thorsen says she has five people to feed in her home. Thorsen says she doesn’t have enough money to pay for food because she’s using her savings to buy presents.

“You know helping out with Santa Claus stuff and doing a dinner but we can’t afford everything,” she said.

Thorsen says she faces a money problem every year, working hard to keep a smile on her young son’s face.

“Kind of hurts when you see that you’re in the situation you’re in compared to some other people,” she said.

“Food insecurity is a real thing,” Kathy Springer said.

United Way of South Mississippi CEO Kathy Springer says distributions like this not only provide food but also help in other ways.

“Because we’ve given them the food maybe that will help them to pay the light bill or keep their water going,” Springer said.

There’s turkey, fresh vegetables, and fresh turnip greens. Springer says this is enough food to feed 300 families in Stone County. It comes after United Way received a grant to fight food insecurity in South Mississippi.

Studies show that 52 percent of Mississippians don’t earn a livable wage. That’s why United Way is coming together to make sure that everyone has food in their stomachs this holiday season.

No mother wants to wonder in a day how she’s gonna feed her family. No elderly couple living on a fixed income should have to worry about food. We don’t ask any questions. If someone says they’re hungry we’re going to give it to them.

Thorsen says she’s grateful.

“Yes definitely. Because now we won’t have to get as many things for Christmas dinner it will help out with the kid’s Christmas gifts,” Thorsen said.

She’s thankful to go home with food that will get her through the rest of the holidays.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.