WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

United Way of South Mississippi provides fresh food for Stone County residents

United Way of South Mississippi is providing fresh food for Stone County residents who need it most.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Christmas time. That’s why United Way of South Mississippi is providing fresh food for Stone County residents who need it most.

A long line of cars pulled up to the distribution site at the Stone County Fairgrounds. Organizers said people were there hours before they opened up.

“We needed some extra help,” Marissa Thorsen said.

Wiggins resident Marissa Thorsen says she has five people to feed in her home. Thorsen says she doesn’t have enough money to pay for food because she’s using her savings to buy presents.

“You know helping out with Santa Claus stuff and doing a dinner but we can’t afford everything,” she said.

Thorsen says she faces a money problem every year, working hard to keep a smile on her young son’s face.

“Kind of hurts when you see that you’re in the situation you’re in compared to some other people,” she said.

“Food insecurity is a real thing,” Kathy Springer said.

United Way of South Mississippi CEO Kathy Springer says distributions like this not only provide food but also help in other ways.

“Because we’ve given them the food maybe that will help them to pay the light bill or keep their water going,” Springer said.

There’s turkey, fresh vegetables, and fresh turnip greens. Springer says this is enough food to feed 300 families in Stone County. It comes after United Way received a grant to fight food insecurity in South Mississippi.

Studies show that 52 percent of Mississippians don’t earn a livable wage. That’s why United Way is coming together to make sure that everyone has food in their stomachs this holiday season.

No mother wants to wonder in a day how she’s gonna feed her family. No elderly couple living on a fixed income should have to worry about food. We don’t ask any questions. If someone says they’re hungry we’re going to give it to them.

Thorsen says she’s grateful.

“Yes definitely. Because now we won’t have to get as many things for Christmas dinner it will help out with the kid’s Christmas gifts,” Thorsen said.

She’s thankful to go home with food that will get her through the rest of the holidays.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou

Latest News

On the corner of Louise Street and Ingalls Avenue, you might see many cars surrounding an old...
Blue Iris Cafe serving up classic southern cuisine
Jackson County aims to increase the resiliency of the beaches, provide incidental hurricane...
Geotechnical investigations underway for Coast-Wide Beach & Dune Ecosystem Restoration Project
Christmas festivities are taking over the Biloxi Town Green on Wednesday night.
LIVE: Lighting of Biloxi Town Green
United Way of South Mississippi is providing fresh food for Stone County residents who need it...
United Way of South Mississippi providing fresh food for Stone County residents