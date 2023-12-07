TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at Highway 98 and the Old Highway 63 intersection in George County.

Officials told WLOX News an 18-wheeler and a single car collided, causing the wreck. The driver of the car was airlifted to Mobile and is in serious condition.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.

We will update this story as new information comes in.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.