TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at Highway 98 and the Old Highway 63 intersection in George County.

Officials told WLOX News an 18-wheeler and a single car collided, causing the wreck. The driver of the car was airlifted to Mobile and is in serious condition.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.

We will update this story as new information comes in.

