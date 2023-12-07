Thursday’s Forecast

We’re waking up to the coldest temps of the week this morning: widespread 30s and can’t rule out a few upper 20s. Hopefully your protections were put in place last night for these conditions which may be harmful to any people or pets outdoors and may damage any sensitive plants outdoors. Our weather stays rain-free today thanks to high pressure nearby. Then, a cool front brings higher rain chances over the weekend. When would the wettest part of the weekend be? Currently, the latest trends suggest from Saturday evening to Sunday AM will be the most likely timeframe when South MS would see the highest rain chances. This means you might be able to find more rain-free breaks on Saturday morning and for much of the day on Sunday. The amount of rain expected for this upcoming weekend is one to two inches which would not be as heavy as what happened this past weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.