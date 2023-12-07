One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi

AMORY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred Wednesday night.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the incident occurred on Tschudi Street in Amory, Mississippi. MBI received notification around 7 p.m.

Officers with the Amory Police Department were responding to a call regarding a person firing a weapon. When Amory Police arrived at the scene, the subject began firing shots toward the officers.

Amory Police then fired back at the person, striking the subject with fatal injuries, MBI says.

The officers involved did not receive any serious injuries.

MBI is investigating the shooting.

