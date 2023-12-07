WLOX Careers
Old and new memories on tap at Christmas on the Bayou

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Competition Marine, they’re getting ready for Christmas on the Bayou, set for Saturday at 6pm.

Sam Whitehead’s getting the lights ready on his boat, the “Breesin By.”

“We’re putting Christmas lights on here, and I put these caps on here with my electrical caps just in case it does rain. That’ll keep water out of these plugs,” Whitehead said.

There’s expected to be 50-60 boats for the event. It begins on Gulfport Lake and rolls through the bayou, then back out to the lake.

Christmas on the Bayou goes back to 1999. A year later, Aubrey Prichard received a plaque for his participation and help to get the party going.

Then things took an interesting turn, thanks to Hurricane Katrina.

“We were offered this, and it was hanging up in our building, then Katrina came through. When the storm came, we got wiped out with 23 feet of water. We had a neighbor several blocks away that found this in the debris and returned it to us. It’s been pretty special since then,” Prichard said.

It’s a cool memory with the event’s core group. They’re hoping to mix those old and new memories together at this year’s Christmas on the Bayou.

