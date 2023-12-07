WLOX Careers
New facilities made from shipping containers coming to the “The Herb”

With two shipping containers, both 8 feet wide and 40 feet long, workers are building a new...
With two shipping containers, both 8 feet wide and 40 feet long, workers are building a new concession stand, restrooms, a retail store for fans to shop merchandise and a gathering place all nestled between the oak trees.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A local company that specializes in transforming shipping containers into structures is breaking ground on new facilities at the Herbert T. Wilson ballpark, or “The Herb”, in Gulfport, while also tapping into new territory in South Mississippi.

“Shipping containers being used as structures is not a new idea, but it is newer for this area,” Brittany Kahler told WLOX.

Kahler is the CEO of Bloxx Building based in Saucier. She’s been in business for about three years.

“We are now proud to be the only modular home company using shipping containers that are certified by the state of Mississippi,” she said. “When we first got started, we saw a need in the market - not only for homes but also for structures as a whole - to be built safer, more robust, more cost-effective.”

Now, she and her team are now hired to re-work the Admirals space.

With two shipping containers, both 8 feet wide and 40 feet long, workers are building a new concession stand, restrooms, a retail store for fans to shop merchandise, and a gathering place all nestled between the oak trees.

SOURCE: The Gulfport School District
SOURCE: The Gulfport School District(WLOX)

“It’s kind of the wave of the future, and it’s going to match a lot of our facilities really well,” athletic director Matt Walters said. “It’s going to look like that was the design all along, even though it wasn’t necessarily. It’s going to fit perfectly with what we’re doing here.”

According to Walters, this is one of the school district’s first-ever privately funded projects.

It is paid for by the Big Blue Foundation, which is a non-profit group made up of several local private investors with mutual Admiral support.

“This shipping container project was really the thing that best fit our budget,” Walters said. “It’s eco-friendly. It’s quick. And it’s something that’s going to be really beautiful.”

The structures are molded from four tons of steel and are meant to last about 25 years, according to Kahler.

“When this project is finished - the concession stand and the bathroom - we want everybody who visits this ballpark to just be proud of the product that we put here,” she said.

When the baseball team hits the field again in March, the construction team says the facilities will be ready to go.

“Our baseball team won the South State Championship,” Walters added. “They deserve championship facilities. And so, they’re excited about this getting this done.”

