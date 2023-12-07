WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.(Arizona's Family)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man from Louisiana is dead after a crash on I-10 Wednesday morning.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man as 72-year-old Ted Weaver from Lafitte, Louisiana.

Around 10 a.m., officials started getting calls from eastbound drivers on I-10 reporting an erratic driver. It turned out to be Weaver, who investigators believe may have been having a medical emergency of some kind.

Weaver’s vehicle drove off the interstate right before the County Farm Road exit, hitting a guardrail and launching into the air before landing nose-down on the shoulder of the road.

Weaver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was killed immediately from his injuries. He had two dogs in the vehicle with him, one of which died. The other was taken to an emergency vet, but we don’t know the animal’s condition.

Officials were able to notify Weaver’s family of his death. They said he had an appointment that morning at the VA in New Orleans and had planned to drive to Alabama afterward.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery on County Barn Road on...
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate from Gulfport recovery center, officials say
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Isavian O’Terry Rashun...
Gulfport man sentenced for role in 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 4 people

Latest News

After our cold 30s this morning, hard to believe parts of South MS could be at almost 80...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast
Some parts of South MS froze this morning! As we thaw out, let's look ahead to the weekend....
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels named among finalists for National Quarterback Award, Collegiate Player of the Year awards
Cold 30s reported all across Coastal MS! Spending time outdoors this morning? Winter coat,...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast