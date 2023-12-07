Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man from Louisiana is dead after a crash on I-10 Wednesday morning.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the man as 72-year-old Ted Weaver from Lafitte, Louisiana.

Around 10 a.m., officials started getting calls from eastbound drivers on I-10 reporting an erratic driver. It turned out to be Weaver, who investigators believe may have been having a medical emergency of some kind.

Weaver’s vehicle drove off the interstate right before the County Farm Road exit, hitting a guardrail and launching into the air before landing nose-down on the shoulder of the road.

Weaver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was killed immediately from his injuries. He had two dogs in the vehicle with him, one of which died. The other was taken to an emergency vet, but we don’t know the animal’s condition.

Officials were able to notify Weaver’s family of his death. They said he had an appointment that morning at the VA in New Orleans and had planned to drive to Alabama afterward.

