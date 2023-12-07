WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Jackson County Planning sees major housing development growth

Jackson County Planning Director Marcus Catchot said despite high interest rates, development...
Jackson County Planning Director Marcus Catchot said despite high interest rates, development hasn't slowed.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 500 — that’s about the number of new homes Jackson County will see by the end of this year.

In the past few years, the county has only seen growth when it comes to housing developments. Jackson County Planning Director Marcus Catchot said despite things like high interest rates, developments haven’t slowed.

“Just this year alone, we have 18 applications for new subdivisions in Jackson County,” said Catchot.

So, why the need for so many new developments?

“The reason why is there’s a lot to offer here in Jackson County,” said Catchot. “I mean, you know, we have beaches, we have, you know, downtown Ocean Springs. A lot of amenities here.”

Catchot said the areas of Jackson County that are seeing the most growth are the Ocean Springs and St. Martin areas. “And that’s a good thing ‘cause you know we have the new Mallet Road that connects to D’Iberville,” said Catchot.

Elliott Homes and DR Horton are the biggest new home builders in the county. Elliott Homes Sales Manager, Jennifer Acevedo, said Ocean Springs is really where Elliott Homes is seeing its communities thrive.

“Ocean Springs has the number one school district on the Gulf Coast,” said Acevedo.

Not only does this area have good schools, but Acevedo said the growth comes down to it just being a great location.

“We have a lot of buyers from the hospital and Chevron and Ingalls and things like that,” she said.

Although growth is picking up in west Jackson County, Catchot said the county is currently planning to develop subdivisions on the east side. Due to its rural nature, development is slower.

The Jackson County Planning says this year, it has seen several applications for townhome developments.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery on County Barn Road on...
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate from Gulfport recovery center, officials say

Latest News

For many, Christmas break is a time for rest and recharge. It also provides an opportunity for...
Health Corner: Holiday mental health with Dr. Kevin Stephens
No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result.
Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays
-
Wiggins man identified in Wednesday fatal train collision in Forrest Co.
At Competition Marine, they're getting ready for Christmas on the Bayou, set for Saturday at 6pm.
Old and new memories on tap at Christmas on the Bayou
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has played in 10 games this season. (AP...
Michael Thomas remains in the spotlight while on injured reserve