Jackson County Planning sees major housing development growth

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 500 — that’s about the number of new homes Jackson County will see by the end of this year.

In the past few years, the county has only seen growth when it comes to housing developments. Jackson County Planning Director Marcus Catchot said despite things like high interest rates, developments haven’t slowed.

“Just this year alone, we have 18 applications for new subdivisions in Jackson County,” said Catchot.

So, why the need for so many new developments?

“The reason why is there’s a lot to offer here in Jackson County,” said Catchot. “I mean, you know, we have beaches, we have, you know, downtown Ocean Springs. A lot of amenities here.”

Catchot said the areas of Jackson County that are seeing the most growth are the Ocean Springs and St. Martin areas. “And that’s a good thing ‘cause you know we have the new Mallet Road that connects to D’Iberville,” said Catchot.

Elliott Homes and DR Horton are the biggest new home builders in the county. Elliott Homes Sales Manager, Jennifer Acevedo, said Ocean Springs is really where Elliott Homes is seeing its communities thrive.

“Ocean Springs has the number one school district on the Gulf Coast,” said Acevedo.

Not only does this area have good schools, but Acevedo said the growth comes down to it just being a great location.

“We have a lot of buyers from the hospital and Chevron and Ingalls and things like that,” she said.

Although growth is picking up in west Jackson County, Catchot said the county is currently planning to develop subdivisions on the east side. Due to its rural nature, development is slower.

The Jackson County Planning says this year, it has seen several applications for townhome developments.

