WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Good Samaritan killed helping at scene of crash involving stolen car, sheriff’s office says

By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV/Gray News) - A series of crashes Wednesday morning on an interstate in northeast Nebraska resulted in the death of one person.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the initial accident at about 5 a.m. on Interstate 129.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash was in the eastbound lanes and involved a 2008 Toyota Camry that was reported stolen from South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says the Camry was going eastbound on I-129 when it struck the center median barricade.

After the crash, the sheriff’s office says two good Samaritans stopped to help the driver of the Camry.

While they were assisting, a second vehicle traveling eastbound struck the crashed Camry and the two good Samaritans, according to the sheriff’s office. The second vehicle went on to strike a third car that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

One of the good Samaritans, identified as a 66-year-old South Sioux City resident, was killed as a result and the other was injured.

The surviving good Samaritan and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The driver of the stolen Camry fled the scene and authorities are still looking for that person at this time. The sheriff’s office could not provide a physical description of the driver, only identifying him as a male.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a separate collision in the westbound lanes of I-129 shortly after the eastbound crash, but there were no serious injuries.

Both crashes happened on I-129 between the Dakota Avenue exit and the Missouri River, causing eastbound and westbound lanes to close temporarily.

Anyone with information about the driver of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou

Latest News

With two shipping containers, both 8 feet wide and 40 feet long, workers are building a new...
New facilities made from shipping containers coming to the “The Herb”
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
Biden said Republicans who are insisting on border policy changes “are playing chicken with...
Crunch time for Congress to pass Israel, Ukraine aid