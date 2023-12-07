Geotechnical investigations underway for Coast-Wide Beach & Dune Ecosystem Restoration Project

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, work crews traveled from Jackson to conduct geotechnical investigations for the $20-million-dollar Coast-Wide Beach & Dune Ecosystem Restoration Project.

A total of sixty-six, two-foot borings were drilled throughout Jackson County’s three man-made beaches. This includes the east and west ends of Ocean Springs Front Beach and Pascagoula Front Beach where the sand samplings were collected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jackson County aims to increase the resiliency of the beaches, provide incidental hurricane and storm damage risk reduction benefits, and expand nesting habitat for shorebirds and other marine animals.

The findings assessed will help pinpoint what design and modeling are needed for improvements to achieve the end goal.

“They’re looking for a shell right now and they’re trying to find out where the natural ground is below the sand,” says Matt Harris, Burns Cooley Dennis, Inc. Technician.

The next step would be to send the samples collected to a soil lab based in Ridgeland.

“The lab is going to check for stabilization,” says Harris. “They’re going to check for compaction and whatever they need to test the natural soil under the sand. If they need to leave it like it is or if they need to bring or undercut or bring any kind of fill-in to approve the stabilization.”

The purpose of lab tests is to detect what the land-to-shell ratio is in the soil.

“This gives them the correct paperwork to give the engineers so they can give it back to the city,” says Harris. “So, they can figure out what they need to do as far as pulling out or adding what they need to do to build what they got to build.”

According to the release received by WLOX, The Coast-Wide Beach and Dune Ecosystem Restoration Project is 65% and is funded by the FY 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The remaining 35% of the estimated $20M project will be funded by Jackson County, MS through its Seawall tax fund and potential other grant sources. A portion of the design and modeling is also funded by the Mississippi Legislature, 2023 Tidelands Trust Fund, through the Secretary of State, Michael Watson, as well as the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.

The design and modeling phase is estimated to take approximately eighteen months to complete.

