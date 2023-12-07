WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death

Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Taquinci Sheehy has quite the story to tell - and it’s a tough one.

She has her own theory about what she thinks happened to her sister, Lou Anda Jones, whose dead body was discovered by her brother inside of her Oktibbeha County home on Tuesday morning.

Jones’ 13-year-old daughter, Lydia Flowers, would soon go missing after her mother’s death.

Flowers was found Wednesday afternoon. Now there’s talk of disrespect and family trouble.

“Lydia had told many people that she wanted my sister dead. That she would kill her. Ain’t no need in holding it back. I’m sorry, but this was the truth,” alleges Taquinci Sheehy, Lou Anda Jones’ sister.

She says she knew firsthand the nature of Jones and her daughter’s relationship.

“This girl, she done disrespected the school teacher, the bus driver,” Sheehy again alleges. “She done cussed, done tried to fight grown people... And I said, Louann, I said, you might need to let her go... Put her somewhere that she can get some help or whatever... cause she is draining you. She is killing you. I said she will be the death of you.”

The more Sheehy learns, the more she says she believes her niece may have been involved in the death of her sister. Sheehy also believes someone else played a part in Jones’ death.

Lydia is now in custody awaiting questioning from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
Mississippi Highway Patrol and George County Sheriff’s Department are working the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 18-wheeler wreck in George County
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery on County Barn Road on...
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate from Gulfport recovery center, officials say

Latest News

At Competition Marine, they're getting ready for Christmas on the Bayou, set for Saturday at 6pm.
Old and new memories on tap at Christmas on the Bayou
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Louisiana man and dog dead after I-10 crash near Long Beach exit
Mississippi Gulf Coast Men Wear Pink Ambassadors for 2023.
Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter of Men Wear Pink raise over $115,000 for breast cancer
After our cold 30s this morning, hard to believe parts of South MS could be at almost 80...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast