City of Biloxi hosts annual lighting of the Christmas trees

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Christmas spirit made its way to the Biloxi Town Green Wednesday evening.

Hundreds attended this year’s lighting of the tree, a long-time tradition led by Mayor FoFo Gilich.

Kelli’s Steps School of Dance performed their annual Christmas holiday performance.

Cookies, hot cocoa, and visits with Santa were available for families celebrating Wednesday night.

“Well, this has been a tradition for many years in Biloxi. It’s right in downtown, right in the heart of everything. As you can see, there are hundreds of people out here and a lot of families. It’s a family-type event. There are children on the sage dancing, there’s Christmas music and lights beyond our trees back here,” John Majure, City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist said.

Lights will be on display until the end of the year. It’s free admission for all visitors.

