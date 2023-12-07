Blue Iris Cafe serving up classic southern cuisine

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On the corner of Louise Street and Ingalls Avenue is a cozy home turned cafe. The Blue Iris Cafe is now open for business.

Owner and cook Laurie Bosarge said this was just her next step after her “retirement”. “I’m a retired nurse, actually,” said Bosarge. “So, I decided my next thing would be cooking.”

Blue Iris is a restaurant rooted in family. “This is my grandparents’ property. I bought it from them when they passed away and decided to open up a restaurant here in their honor.”

Working alongside Bosarge is her granddaughter Randye Rockwell. Rockwell took a leap of faith when she decided to take on her position at Blue Iris permanently.

“I was at the dental field and completely quit both of my dental jobs and came to help her full time,” said Rockwell. She said this choice was the right one.

“Relieved, really, honestly,” said Rockwell.

Even though Blue Iris has only been open for 16 days, Bosarge said she hasn’t stopped cooking. “In the beginning it was slow, so we was just cookin’ for that amount so now it’s picking up and now I’m having to do double and I’m actually probably gonna have to go to triple.”

The motto around the cafe seems to be ‘feed the people and they will come’.

For more information on Blue Iris Cafe, its hours, and good eats, you can visit their Facebook page.

