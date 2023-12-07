WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Blue Iris Cafe serving up classic southern cuisine

If you're in the mood for some southern cookin', Blue Iris Cafe in Pascagoula might be the place for you.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On the corner of Louise Street and Ingalls Avenue is a cozy home turned cafe. The Blue Iris Cafe is now open for business.

Owner and cook Laurie Bosarge said this was just her next step after her “retirement”. “I’m a retired nurse, actually,” said Bosarge. “So, I decided my next thing would be cooking.”

Blue Iris is a restaurant rooted in family. “This is my grandparents’ property. I bought it from them when they passed away and decided to open up a restaurant here in their honor.”

Working alongside Bosarge is her granddaughter Randye Rockwell. Rockwell took a leap of faith when she decided to take on her position at Blue Iris permanently.

“I was at the dental field and completely quit both of my dental jobs and came to help her full time,” said Rockwell. She said this choice was the right one.

“Relieved, really, honestly,” said Rockwell.

Even though Blue Iris has only been open for 16 days, Bosarge said she hasn’t stopped cooking. “In the beginning it was slow, so we was just cookin’ for that amount so now it’s picking up and now I’m having to do double and I’m actually probably gonna have to go to triple.”

The motto around the cafe seems to be ‘feed the people and they will come’.

For more information on Blue Iris Cafe, its hours, and good eats, you can visit their Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou

Latest News

Jackson County aims to increase the resiliency of the beaches, provide incidental hurricane...
Geotechnical investigations underway for Coast-Wide Beach & Dune Ecosystem Restoration Project
Christmas festivities are taking over the Biloxi Town Green on Wednesday night.
LIVE: Lighting of Biloxi Town Green
United Way of South Mississippi is providing fresh food for Stone County residents who need it...
United Way of South Mississippi providing fresh food for Stone County residents
If you're in the mood for some southern cookin', Blue Iris Cafe in Pascagoula might be the...
Blue Iris Cafe in Pascagoula open for business