WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Biloxi Shuckers to host Letters to Santa event at MGM Park

Kids can drop off letters to Santa and have pictures taken at MGM Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kids can drop off letters to Santa and have pictures taken at MGM Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kids can drop off letters to Santa and have pictures taken at MGM Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced on Wednesday afternoon they will be teaming up with AlphaCare Urgent Care this holiday season for a special Letters to Santa event at MGM Park on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kids up to 12 years old will have the opportunity to deliver a letter to Santa and have a picture taken with him at the ballpark. The event is open to the public.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AlphaCare to help bring a little holiday cheer to the Gulf Coast,” Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. “It’s a fantastic event and we’re thankful they’ve allowed us to be a small part of it.”

Kids, parents, and families wishing to meet Santa can do so outside the South Gate on Caillavet Street. All pictures will be uploaded to biloxishuckers.com.

“At AlphaCare, we believe every child should experience the joy and love of the Christmas season,” AlphaCare Urgent Care owner Dr. George Loukatos said. “It is our honor and privilege to make Christmas brighter for these special children.”

Parents and guardians of kids wishing to send a letter to Santa are encouraged to email their letter to commuity@biloxishuckers.com.

AlphaCare will award prizes to select winners on the week of December 18 to help with Santa’s trip around the globe, bring joy, and help fulfill holiday wishes to kids across the Coast. In the email, please include contact information and a brief write-up of why your child should be selected as a winner. Kids can also bring their letters to the event on Saturday.

For more information, visit biloxishuckers.com or contact dblackwell@biloxishuckers.com for questions and additional information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou

Latest News

And a child- or children- shall lead them at the 67th Annual Gulfport Kiwanis Club Pancake...
Gulfport Kiwanis Club serves up 67th Annual Pancake Day
Students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's Harrison County Campus have achieved an...
MGCCC students illustrate, write children's book
Gulfport Kiwanis Club is serving up pancakes for a good cause Wednesday. Bill Snyder followed...
Gulfport Kiwanis Club serving up pancakes for a good cause
Don’t Miss It: Christmas On The Bayou
LIST: Holiday festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this season
The memorial blood drive is open to the public, and appointments can be scheduled in advance.
Bay St. Louis PD and The Blood Center to hold blood drive in honor of fallen police officers