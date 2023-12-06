WLOX Careers
William Carey Tradition Campus holds Christmas tree lighting event for community

The William Carey University Tradition Campus invited the community out to its annual Christmas tree lighting.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The William Carey University Tradition Campus invited the community out to its annual Christmas tree lighting Tuesday evening.

The free event had snacks, drinks, and games, with the D’Iberville Jazz Band performing Christmas music for guests. The school puts this event on to let the community join in on celebrating Jesus’ birth and the university’s faith-based traditions.

While it’s the university’s fourth time doing this, it was the first time for many who attended.

“I would come back here next year because it’s one of the most fun things I’ve been to.,” Patrick McGill said. “I got to make ornaments, eat cotton candy, got to do some rings toss and all that good stuff,” Emma Payne said.

The school is also collecting winter clothes throughout the month for the homeless and will donate them to the shelters. If you would like to help out, you can drop off the clothes on campus.

