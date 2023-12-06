WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Cool again this morning with many temps dropping into the 40s. Today’s high temps should reach the upper 50s to around 60 which might be a touch cooler than yesterday afternoon. The coldest temps of the week are still expected for tonight into tomorrow AM: widespread cold temps as cold as the lower 30s and upper 20s. In case of near or below freezing temps, consider protecting any people, pets, and plants before bedtime tonight. Our pattern this week stays rain-free thanks to high pressure nearby. Then, a cool front brings higher rain chances over the weekend.

Chilly tonight, colder tomorrow night
Tuesday’s Forecast