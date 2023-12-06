WLOX Careers
Three Biloxi student-athletes sign to next level

From left to right: Logan Fontenelle (PRCC), Hailey Moore (MGCCC), and Robbie Hokamp (SWCC).
From left to right: Logan Fontenelle (PRCC), Hailey Moore (MGCCC), and Robbie Hokamp (SWCC).(Biloxi Athletics)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Three student-athletes at Biloxi have signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Hailey Moore signed on with Missisisppi Gulf Coast for soccer.

Logan Fontenelle signed on with the national champion Pearl River baseball team.

Robbie Hokamp is signing on with Southwest Community College to continue his career on the baseball diamond as well.

