Three Biloxi student-athletes sign to next level

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Three student-athletes at Biloxi have signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Hailey Moore signed on with Missisisppi Gulf Coast for soccer.

Logan Fontenelle signed on with the national champion Pearl River baseball team.

Robbie Hokamp is signing on with Southwest Community College to continue his career on the baseball diamond as well.

