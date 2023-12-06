Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home

OKTIBBEHA, COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Benny Perkins lives about a quarter-mile down the road from the home of Lou Anda Jones.

He figured something was off when he hadn’t seen Jones in a few days. So, he and his wife decided to give her a call on Sunday. There was no answer.

Monday morning around 9:30, his suspicions grew deeper.

“When I saw that car sitting down there in my driveway, it had a Clay County tag on it. And I think it was a Hyundai car, pretty late model. But I went to the mailbox and I was coming back and I saw a lady get in on the passenger side of that car. And they went north,” said Perkins.

He said the person he saw was Jones’ teenage daughter, Lydia Flowers, who is now missing.

Perkins also said Jones’ brother stopped by Tuesday morning to check on his sister after not being able to reach her. That’s when he found the body in the bedroom and called 911.

The Oktibbeha Sherriff’s Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

The Oktibbeha County Coroner, Micheal Hunt, identified the victim as Jones, who is 48 years old.

Now the focus has turned to finding the teenager. “But don’t nobody know where Liddy is,” said Perkins.

This isn’t the first time Lydia has gone missing. Family contacted WCBI News back in October to report her missing for a short stint of time.

Tuesday night, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating Lydia.

She is believed to have left the home in a small gray or silver car, possibly a Nissan or Hyundai.

Anyone with information on Lydia Flowers or the incident should call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421, or the OCSD Investigations Unit at 662-324-8484.

