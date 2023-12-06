Tax credits offered to businesses that donate to non-profit food banks in Mississippi through House Bill 1723

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Local non-profits across the state could be eligible for tax credits thanks to House Bill 1723. The bill received a unanimous vote by State Representatives in March 2023.

The bill allows tax credits to businesses that donate to non-profit food banks in Mississippi, enabling a dollar-for-dollar tax credit equivalent to their donation.

Lord is My Help food pantry manager, Barbara Ruddiman believes the tax credit is going to be a major help.

“The taxes are just constantly changing every year and it’s almost impossible to keep on top of everything,” she says. “So, yes any type of tax break that corporations are encouraged to give to non-profits help us tremendously.”

Ruddiman says the bill could assist in offsetting the food costs.

“Everything has gone up,” she says. “The cost of food, housing, all bills have gone up so it’s become quite a hardship for a number of people to be able to pay their bills along with feeding their family.”

The food kitchen has continued to see an increase in the number of people it serve since COVID-19.

“We deliver 120 meals every day, Monday through Friday,” says Ruddiman. “Then we serve in-house and we feed anywhere from twenty to forty in-house serve. We also serve and run a food pantry during the morning hours.”

Ruddiman says she hopes the bill will bring positive impacts for businesses with the need for food assistance growing statewide.

The deadline to donate and apply for the tax credit reimbursement is Dec. 31. For information, contact Feeding the Gulf Coast at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.