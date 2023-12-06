WLOX Careers
Riemann family funeral homes hosts annual tree of remembrance ceremony

The Jones Park pavilion was filled with families celebrating loved ones.
Tuesday evening, Riemann Family Funeral Homes set up the Tree of Love and Memories in Jones Park.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - Riemann Family Funeral Homes hosted an uplifting service at Jones Park in Gulfport for those grieving during the holiday season.

On Tuesday evening, a crowd of over 1,000 honored loved ones who had passed away.

Riemann Family Funeral Homes set up the Tree of Love and Memories, a tradition Chad Riemann said his father started back in the late 1980s.

“The holidays are a very difficult time for families who have lost a loved one so to be able to come together, everyone here shares grief. We all mourn differently but we all grieve,” Riemann said.

Tracy Garth is celebrating the life of her mother, Diane Kennedy.

“This is the tenth year that I go every year in honor of her,” Garth said.

Like many, she reflects on the relationship she held with her mother.

“She is my angel and she’ll always be my beautiful angel. She was a wonderful person and the best mom ever. Everybody that met her liked her. She just loved her family very much,” Garth said.

“For my dad that we’re going to hang this is a cardinal. He loved to feed the birds,” said Riemann.

After the spiritual service, families decorated the Tree of Remembrance with ornaments in memory of their loved ones.

“Remember all the great times, pick out a special ornament that reminds you of your loved one, and place it on our tree,” Riemann said.

A tradition to hold families close.

Riemann Family Funeral Homes will display ornaments on other Tree of Memories across their coast locations.

