Proposed medical park in Woolmarket has community members optimistic

A huge, new medical facility could soon be going up near the Woolmarket exit in Biloxi.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Best Holding LLC will be designing the vacant parcel of land just off Shriner’s Boulevard in Woolmarket into a large medical facility. It will be called Tomaston Medical Park.

This new facility would feature medical offices, emergency facilities, and support facilities. It’s physician Bart Edmiston’s vision.

Edmiston works in the Memorial Health System and he and his business partners want to provide medical care for residents who have critical needs in the immediate vicinity.

“We’re trying to do something better for the Gulf Coast,” Edmiston said. “By creating this in this location, we provide them access to top-of-the-line state-of-the-art care that is otherwise almost out of reach.”

Jim Hardin works next door to the proposed site at Aladdin Construction. Hardin said an outpatient facility would be a lifesaver for residents living a distance away from the nearest hospital.

“Service is well needed up here,” Hardin said. “It’s a long travel from here down to Biloxi regional, or Gulfport memorial from where we are.”

This is a $150,000,000 project. The Biloxi Planning Commission has already given its approval to the development. This vacant land is over 17 acres wide.

Best Holding LLC said the Tomaston Ambulatory Surgery Center will be the first of many buildings to come up during this project. This construction is a part of phase 1, and it won’t see completion until early 2025.

Doctor Edmiston said the economic impacts of this place will be widespread.

“We want Mississippi to prosper, and we want to create something that leaves a legacy, something people would be proud of in their community,” he said.

