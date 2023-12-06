Picayune’s Jamonta Waller brings home 6A Mr. Football award

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) -A the high school football season wraps up, seven players from across the state came home with one of the top honors in the sport, the Mr. Football Award.

This year another member of the Picayune Maroon Tide took home the honor, as five star edge rusher Jamonta Waller was presented the 6A Mr. Football award Tuesday.

The Auburn commit amassed 69 total tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles this season.

Waller says he’s thankful to join such elite company.

“It’s a great feeling and it’s a blessing come true,” said Waller. “I saw my teammate do it last year and I said I wanted to do the same thing but it’s really a blessing coming true. The guys that have this same trophy, you know they’re going in the right direction. I just got to keep working and thank the man above for all the blessings.”

This marks back-to-back years a member of the Maroon Tide won the award.

Last year running back Dante Dowdell took home the 5A Mr. Football award

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.