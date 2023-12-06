Pascagoula PD asking for community’s help identifying car thieves

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two car thieves.

The crime happened on the night of Wednesday, November 29th. Surveillance video secured by PPD shows a four-door black sedan pulling into the parking lot of Mid-South Auto. Two individuals exit the vehicle and disappear out of the frame.

Police told WLOX News, that one of the thieves opened the door of a GMC Yukon parked at the dealership. The keys were left inside the SUV, which allowed the thief to easily drive it off the lot. The second suspect re-entered the black sedan and drove off.

Police want the public to know that these types of auto thefts are easily avoidable.

“We’re starting to find a lot of people are leaving keys in their car, leaving valuables in their car, leaving guns in the car. We will not be able to combat this alone. We need people’s support. We need everybody’s help in making a safe community,” said Lt. Cory Thompson. “We don’t want to give suspects a reason to be in the area. If we lock our doors and we take a little bit of initiative on ourselves, we can make a safer community.”

If you recognize the black sedan or the stolen SUV, Pascagoula Police want to hear from you.

