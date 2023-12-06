Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate from Gulfport recovery center, officials say

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In a Facebook post by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Wednesday afternoon, they announced that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate an escaped inmate from a Gulfport recovery center.

Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery Center on County Barn Road on Tuesday, December 5, around 7:00 p.m.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or by calling 877-787-5898.

To qualify for a reward, the information must come through Crime Stoppers.

