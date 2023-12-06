WLOX Careers
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate from Gulfport recovery center, officials say

Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery on County Barn Road on Tuesday, December 5, around 7:00 p.m.(Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In a Facebook post by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Wednesday afternoon, they announced that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate an escaped inmate from a Gulfport recovery center.

Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery Center on County Barn Road on Tuesday, December 5, around 7:00 p.m.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or by calling 877-787-5898.

To qualify for a reward, the information must come through Crime Stoppers.

