Gulfport man sentenced to 40 years for child exploitation

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Office of the District Attorney announced Wednesday afternoon that a Gulfport man pled guilty to one count of exploitation of a child.

Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced 41-year-old Gabriel Marcus Lizana of Gulfport to 40 years with 20 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Officials say the investigation began in October 2022, when investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received information that Google had reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual using a Gmail account and residing in Harrison County had uploaded hundreds of known images of child pornography.

Investigators were able to identify Lizana through the Gmail account and associated information and obtain a search warrant for his residence.

“During the execution of the search warrant, investigators recovered multiple devices containing images and videos of known child pornography. Lizana also admitted to investigators he downloaded and possessed the child pornography,” Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker said.

Lizana will not be eligible for parole or early release and must serve the entire 20-year incarceration portion of his sentence day-for-day. Once released, Lizana will again be required to register as a sex offender.

“The protection of children from sexual predators is and will always be a priority of the District Attorney’s Office, and we will continue to vigorously prosecute those who prey on children and anyone who consumes the product of that exploitation,” DA Parker said.

