WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Gulfport man sentenced to 40 years for child exploitation

Once released, Gabriel Marcus Lizana will be required to register as a sex offender.
Once released, Gabriel Marcus Lizana will be required to register as a sex offender.(Office of the District Attorney)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Office of the District Attorney announced Wednesday afternoon that a Gulfport man pled guilty to one count of exploitation of a child.

Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced 41-year-old Gabriel Marcus Lizana of Gulfport to 40 years with 20 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, to be followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Officials say the investigation began in October 2022, when investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received information that Google had reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual using a Gmail account and residing in Harrison County had uploaded hundreds of known images of child pornography.

Investigators were able to identify Lizana through the Gmail account and associated information and obtain a search warrant for his residence.

“During the execution of the search warrant, investigators recovered multiple devices containing images and videos of known child pornography. Lizana also admitted to investigators he downloaded and possessed the child pornography,” Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker said.

Lizana will not be eligible for parole or early release and must serve the entire 20-year incarceration portion of his sentence day-for-day. Once released, Lizana will again be required to register as a sex offender.

“The protection of children from sexual predators is and will always be a priority of the District Attorney’s Office, and we will continue to vigorously prosecute those who prey on children and anyone who consumes the product of that exploitation,” DA Parker said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say

Latest News

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Isavian O’Terry Rashun...
Gulfport man sentenced for role in 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 4 people
Officials say that Alfred Warden Jr. escaped from Crossroads Recovery on County Barn Road on...
Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing inmate from Gulfport recovery center, officials say
And a child- or children- shall lead them at the 67th Annual Gulfport Kiwanis Club Pancake...
Gulfport Kiwanis Club serves up 67th Annual Pancake Day
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
Mobile PD: Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch