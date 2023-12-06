Gulfport man sentenced for role in 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 4 people

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been sentenced following the 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting that killed four people in Gulfport.

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Isavian O’Terry Rashun Preston of Gulfport pled guilty this week to shooting and killing 28-year-old Sedrick McCord.

After accepting the plea on the amended charge of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Preston to the maximum available sentence of 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Preston’s sentence will also run consecutive to an eight-year sentence he’s currently serving on a prior drug charge.

The case began shortly before midnight on the night of December 31, 2021, when the Gulfport Police Department began receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 1220 Lewis Avenue.

Police responded and observed more than 100 spent shell casings and several houses, including 1220 Lewis, riddled with bullet holes.

Police also found that 52-year-old Nathaniel Harris, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord, 23-year-old Corey Dubose and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis had all been shot and killed.

Police interviewed dozens of witnesses, collected video from surrounding areas and were able to identify several suspected shooters, including Preston.

According to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell, the investigation further revealed that Aubrey Lewis and Corey Dubose became involved in a fist fight, which led to Lewis, Dubose, and several other men pulling guns and firing at each other and into the crowd gathered around the fight.

“Witnesses specifically identified Preston as the person who shot and killed Sedrick McCord during the exchange of gun fire,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case.

In January of this year, the Grand Jury returned an indictment against Preston, 23-year-old Latavin Bland, 23-year-old Vincent Armstrong, 25-year-old Mario Clark, 28-year-old Khalid Williams, 29-year-old Bobby Hands and 25-year-old Breanna Riley with multiple charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and hindering prosecution for their respective roles in the shooting.

During his plea, Preston admitted to shooting McCord and to possessing a firearm after having been previously convicted of a felony.

Prior to announcing the sentence, Judge Schmidt asked Preston if all the gun play going on in the streets was worth spending a substantial part of his life in prison. Preston responded “no.”

As part of his plea agreement, Preston will be required to provide truthful testimony with regard to the remaining co-defendants. We will update as other suspects in the case are sentenced.

