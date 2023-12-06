WLOX Careers
Gulfport Kiwanis Club serves up 67th Annual Pancake Day

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - And a child- or children- shall lead them at the 67th Annual Gulfport Kiwanis Club Pancake fundraiser. Volunteers cook pancakes and sausage from dawn until dusk out of First United Methodist Church.

By the end of the day, they’ll have served more than 2,700 meals, with 500 of those going out thanks to their drive-thru that started in 2020. They had to go that route during the pandemic, so in stepped members of the Gulfport High School Key Club.

“It was definitely a learning curve, but luckily me and my classmates got it down pat and picked it up quickly,” said Gulfport High senior Madison Payne. She was a 9th grader back in 2020. Now she’s a veteran of the process.

“It’s a little sad because it’s the last one for us, and it’s always our favorite day of the year,” Payne said. “We definitely have our craft down.”

They basically took over the franchise, and now the apprentices are helping the masters keep this thing going.

“These kids are so amazing. They work hard, they’re creative, and they’re problem solvers. They carry the day, really,” said Bryan Caldwell, Gulfport Kiwanis Club member.

The kids and 80 Kiwanis Club members teamed up to make more than 10,000 pancakes and cook 9,000 link sausages.

“There are 95 here that’ll be working during the day, from manning the drive thru, to take-out orders, to flipping the pancakes to doing whatever they need to do,” said Edie Flores, sponsor of Gulfport High’s Key Club.

The event continues until 7 p.m. All you can eat pancakes and sausage is only $6.

