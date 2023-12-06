WLOX Careers
Family of former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. file federal wrongful death lawsuit against Pickens County and county deputies

FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice...
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a fight involving officers in the jail where he was being held.The 31-year-old former New Orleans Saints player died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, Senior Alabama Trooper Reginal King told The Tuscaloosa News.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday marked two years since former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died while in police custody, and now his family is filing a lawsuit to get answers in his death. The family has hired Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to get some transparency on what happened to Foster in 2021.

The family is now suing Pickens County, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Jail, and several others for the wrongful death of their loved one Glenn Foster Jr.

Thursday, outside the courthouse, the tension was palpable. Friends, family, and even families with similar experiences gathered in an effort to acquire justice.

In the lawsuit, Foster’s attorney Ben Crump claims that the law enforcement in Pickens County denied Foster Jr. medical treatment multiple times before physically attacking him.

“He stayed in the jail where he proceeded to be excessively teased, beaten and choked,” said Crump.

Crump says the goal is to get the Foster family their day in court. The family is hoping for more though as they want those in power to be held accountable not just for Glenn’s death, but others they see as unjust.

“My son didn’t have to die, and just like too many of us, we are being murdered. We are paying them to murder us,” said Foster’s mother Sabrina Foster.

Glenn’s father says his dad left the state of Alabama to escape bigotry and the Jim Crow Era. Yet decades later, he says his encountered many of the same problems.

“There is a problem in this country. It is not just here in Alabama alright. It is unfortunate that my son lost his life here in sweet home Alabama. Sweet to who? That is my question. It is definitely not sweet to people of color in this state,” said Glenn Foster Sr.

WBRC has reached out to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Pickens County for comment but have yet to hear back.

