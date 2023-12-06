WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

DeSantis recommends $1M for any Florida State football litigations following playoff snub

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leader's Thanksgiving Family Forum, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, recommended Florida eliminate more than 1,000 state jobs in a spending proposal released Tuesday that cuts the current budget by more $4.6 billion while maintaining popular sales tax holidays. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By Jamiya Coleman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended $1 million to be issued to Florida State University for any potential litigations made over the College Football Playoff.

This comes after the undefeated Florida State Seminoles were snubbed from the CFP Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles also took home the Atlantic Coast Conference championship title Saturday after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6.

The $1 million recommendation was made Tuesday morning during Gov. DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

DeSantis says they will continue to support the state’s top-ranked, public university and state college system.

“We had one of our schools, Florida State, go undefeated this year and win the conference championship,” said DeSantis. “They earned a spot in the college football playoffs and they were excluded from that.”

He considered the 13-0 Seminoles’ CFP omission a “really, really poor decision by the College Football Playoffs.”

Gov. DeSantis mentioned during the conference he does not know what would come from any potential litigations, but the state’s budget would provide financial assistance if needed.

“We are going to put aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may on that,” said DeSantis.

Florida State President Richard McCullough also thanked the Florida governor for his support following the budget announcement on X, saying “Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for supporting Florida State University and our students, including our student-athletes, for all of their outstanding accomplishments this semester. #GoNoles.”

The College Playoff committee’s decisions left several Seminoles fans shocked and upset.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Republicans threaten contempt proceedings if Hunter Biden refuses to appear for deposition
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Senate Republicans block Ukraine and Israel aid from advancing as they demand border policy changes