Dayan Bilbo, Gabe Showalter earn All-Region

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi Gulf Coast had two special players named to the 2024 All-NJCAA Region 23 football team.

Specialists Dayan Bilbo (So., Vancleave/Vancleave) and Gabriel Showalter (So., St. Martin/St. Martin) were selected by the MACCC coaches to the 26-person squad. Showalter is a repeat member of the All-Region team.

Bilbo ranked fifth in the country by averaging 10.5 yards per punt return, and he had a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown. He was two returns short of qualifying for the NJCAA leaderboard in kickoff returns, but his 32.2-yard average would rank him second.

Bilbo also had 27 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Showalter, who was an NJCAA All-American last year, is fourth in the NJCAA among kickers with 75 points. He made all 48 of his PAT attempts, the highest number among those with 100-percent accuracy. Showalter made 9-of-13 field goal attempts.

The Bulldogs also ranked fourth in the country with an average kickoff of 60.5 yards.

The two players are now eligible for selection to the All-American team, which will be announced Dec. 19.

