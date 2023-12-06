WLOX Careers
City of D’iberville to test emergency weather sirens Wednesday morning

The sounding of the sirens could last up to three minutes while personnel confirm the audible...
The sounding of the sirens could last up to three minutes while personnel confirm the audible sounding and rotation of each siren.(wowt 6 news)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’iberville Fire Department announced Tuesday morning on Facebook that the City of D’iberville will be performing a test of their emergency weather sirens on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m.

The city will be testing the six sirens located throughout the city for proper functioning. Officials say that the sounding of the sirens could last up to three minutes while personnel confirm the audible sounding and rotation of each siren.

In the event of severe weather warnings, rain, or heavy clouds around the time of the scheduled time, the test will be postponed.

