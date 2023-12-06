Bay St. Louis PD and The Blood Center to hold blood drive in honor of fallen police officers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Bay St. Louis Police Department and The Blood Center (TBC) are set to host a memorial blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in honor of the brave service and sacrifice of Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two esteemed Bay St. Louis police officers killed last year in the line of duty.

The memorial blood drive will take place at the Bay St. Louis Community Center at 301 Blaize Avenue. All members of the community, as well as supporters from neighboring areas, are encouraged to attend and make a meaningful impact through blood donations.

The event aims to pay tribute to these fallen heroes while contributing to the critical need for blood donations.

Officers Robin and Estorffe, whose lives were tragically cut short while responding to a call for service at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis on Dec. 14, 2022, dedicated themselves to protecting and serving the Bay St. Louis community. The memorial blood drive is a fitting tribute to their memory, highlighting the importance of supporting one another during challenging times.

The event will be a collaborative effort between Bay St. Louis Police and TBC, ensuring that all blood donations directly contribute to saving lives within the community. Representatives from the Bay St. Louis Police Department will also be present to express their gratitude for the community’s continued support. All donors can enjoy pulled pork sandwiches after their donation.

“The Blood Center is honored to host this memorial blood drive to remember Officers Robin and Estorffe, and give back to the community they served so diligently. By donating blood, attendees can make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need, embodying the spirit of service that these officers exemplified,” Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager for TBC, said.

The memorial blood drive is open to the public, and appointments can be scheduled in advance at bit.ly/Robin-Estorffe. Walk-ins are also welcome, and healthy donors should bring a valid photo ID, eat a healthy meal, and drink plenty of fluids before donating.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.