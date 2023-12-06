WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

71-year-old dies, other residents displaced after apartment fire

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building after a fire broke out. (SOURCE: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 71-year-old woman died and others were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Iowa Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment complex in Cedar Rapids just before 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department released video Wednesday of the rescue taking place. First responders can be seen breaking windows and helping residents evacuate from the second and third floors of the apartment.

Despite their efforts, officials said 71-year-old Wasfia Elshennawy died after being taken to the hospital for smoke and fire-related injuries.

Many of the residents are unable to return to their homes due to the fire damage.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was accidental, but they do not yet know where it started.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when...
Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say
GPD is searching for 40-year-old Kimothy Rashad Washington of Moss Point. He’s wanted for...
40-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting teen, Gautier Police say
In a yellow inmate jumpsuit, James Hawkins stood before a judge for the second time since his...
Ocean Springs teacher accused of sexual relations with student granted bond
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the...
11-year-old shot in head by sister while hunting rabbits, authorities say

Latest News

A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
LIVE: Las Vegas police: Multiple victims reported in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead
18-year-old Kyla Watkins of Ocean Springs died as a result of injuries sustained during a car...
Second Gautier High School graduate dies after Stone County car crash, officials say
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Isavian O’Terry Rashun...
Gulfport man sentenced for role in 2021 New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 4 people