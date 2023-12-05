WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Tuesday’s Forecast

wlox logo
wlox logo(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An even cooler start this morning with many temps in the 40s. Today’s high temps should reach the mid 60s which could be slightly cooler than yesterday afternoon. The coldest temps of the week are still expected for tomorrow night into Thursday morning: widespread 30s with some areas possibly as cold as the lower 30s which would be near-freezing. Our pattern this week stays rain-free thanks to high pressure nearby. Then, a cool front brings higher rain chances over the weekend. When would the wettest part of the weekend be? Currently, the latest trends suggest from Saturday PM to Sunday sunrise will be the most likely timeframe when South Mississippi would see the highest rain chances. This means you might be able to find more rain-free breaks on Saturday morning and for much of the day on Sunday. The amount of rain expected for this upcoming weekend is one to two inches which would not be as heavy as what happened this past weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 25-year-old LaAlton Darnell Cooley of Gulfport on scene and charged him with...
One wounded after family fight leads to shooting in Biloxi; suspect in custody
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list
Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a...
Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Campground Baptist Church will perform The Gift every Sunday through December 17th.
Campground Baptist Church performs Christmas play ‘The Gift’

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight, cold tomorrow night, colder Wednesday night
Chilly and quiet tonight
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
Mild today. Much cooler tonight.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
wlox logo
Monday’s Forecast