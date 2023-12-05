Tuesday’s Forecast

An even cooler start this morning with many temps in the 40s. Today’s high temps should reach the mid 60s which could be slightly cooler than yesterday afternoon. The coldest temps of the week are still expected for tomorrow night into Thursday morning: widespread 30s with some areas possibly as cold as the lower 30s which would be near-freezing. Our pattern this week stays rain-free thanks to high pressure nearby. Then, a cool front brings higher rain chances over the weekend. When would the wettest part of the weekend be? Currently, the latest trends suggest from Saturday PM to Sunday sunrise will be the most likely timeframe when South Mississippi would see the highest rain chances. This means you might be able to find more rain-free breaks on Saturday morning and for much of the day on Sunday. The amount of rain expected for this upcoming weekend is one to two inches which would not be as heavy as what happened this past weekend.

