State representatives discuss future projects in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -State Representatives visited Ocean Springs to tackle issues before the Legislative Session at the Capitol.

Residents attending a town hall meeting at Citizens Bank tonight to meet with officials and ask questions.

State Representative Hank Zuber is optimistic about the outline of upcoming projects for the city of Discovery.

Zuber and other state leaders led the discussion identifying a handful of initiatives. The top of his agenda...

“Some of the comments were the ballot initiative. I think you’re going to see both the House and the Senate come up with a bill to be reimplemented. We’re going to try to come up with a migration plan to help reduce the expenses and the increase in cost of insurance,” said Zuber.

Other points include partnering with the Walter-Anderson Museum to highlight artists in the city, building more sidewalks, and preserving 200 live oak trees.

Zuber also touches on the Mississippi tax base.

“I think the house will look into the whole tax structure in total. Income tax, corporate tax, sales tax, and hopefully provide further relief for the citizen,” said Zuber.

Senate District 50, Scott DeLano, addressed the crowd of windstorm insurance concerns in the upcoming legislative session.

“Try to stabilize rates a little bit more and maybe even provide for a mitigation program that will provide state funds to help the cost of insurance,” said DeLano.

These are topics representatives will continue to work on with Ocean Springs city leaders.

“It’s a coast-wide effort, it’s a county effort, and it’s a city effort,” said Zuber.

