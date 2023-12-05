Picayune’s Jamonta Waller and Chris Davis receive U.S. Army Bowl jerseys

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -Two members of the Picayune Maroon Tide were presented jerseys Monday for the U.S. Army Bowl over in Frisco, Texas.

The U.S. Army Bowl brings 80 of the best high school football players in the nation and five star edge rusher and Auburn commit Jamonta Waller and four star running back and Stanford commit Chris Davis will represent Picayune in the Lone Star state.

The game is set for Monday, December 18th.

Waller is also an Under Armour All-American, that game is set for January 3rd in Orlando.

