Ocean Springs college student killed in early morning wreck in Stone County, officials say

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say an Ocean Springs teen was killed in an early morning wreck on Highway 49 in Stone County.

Authorities say 19-year-old Sedhari Saniya Watson-Person was a passenger in a Kia with two other teens when their vehicle was rear-ended sending it into the guardrail.

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Sunflower and Hershel Road.

The other two teens in the Kia and the driver of a Dodge Charger were all taken to hospitals. Two of the injured were airlifted from the scene.

Stone County South Central Fire Chief Thomas Muffler told WLOX News the teens were actually on the phone with Stone County Dispatch reporting a problem with an 18-wheeler with a wheel sparking on the opposite side of the highway when the crash happened.

The three young women in the Kia were all students at MGCCC Perkinston Campus.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. MGCCC is offering support and counseling to students as they cope with this tragedy.

