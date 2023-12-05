WLOX Careers
Mailbox break-ins on the rise this holiday season

If you drive past U.S. post offices on the Coast, you've probably noticed some mailboxes draped in white.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive past post offices on the Coast, you’ve probably noticed some mailboxes draped in white. That’s because the mailboxes have been vandalized by people looking to steal mail.

Mail theft isn’t limited to the postal services’ mailboxes. It’s also an issue for some businesses like M2 Media Corporation in Gulfport. President and publisher Michael Sunderman said checks totaling over $10,000 were stolen from his business mailbox during a five-week period.

“It’s a nuisance,” Sunderman said. “It just disrupts our business, and it gives you a little pause. You don’t quite trust the mail system.”

Sunderman said he thinks the robbers are taking advantage of the holiday season by hunting for money.

‘You know Thanksgiving and Christmas cards are coming in the mail with checks or cash in them and people know that,” he said.

In recent weeks there have been issues with exterior post office mailboxes not only in Gulfport but also in Pascagoula, where the postal service said it was not only vandalism but mail theft too.

The issue is not just limited to South Mississippi. The United States Postal Service reported 38,000 mail theft incidents nationwide in 2022. It’s reported 25,000 in 2023.

Sunderman said he’s waiting on the approval of a new mailbox closer to the front door of his business. He said he hoped that would make the robbers stay away.

“It’s definitely better than being 100 feet out by the road with no cameras on it. This will be 5 feet from our door with cameras on it,” he said.

The U.S. Postal Service said you can use a free feature called “informed delivery” to stay up to date on any inbound and outbound packages.

If you’re traveling for the holidays, you can tell the post office to hold your mail, which will pause deliveries for up to 30 days.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

