Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors holds hearing regarding appeals filed against proposed RV Resort

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Board of Supervisors held a hearing Monday for appeals filed against the proposed RV Resort in the Gulf Park Estates community.

For more than six hours, supervisors heard from both sides of the debate. Three appeals were filed challenging the legality of the Jackson County Planning Commission’s recommendation for a special exemption to allow the RV Resort to be built on the old Pine Island Golf Course site.

Among the three appeals filed, one focuses on the wording of the county’s ordinance and zoning regulation. It claims that the wording strictly prohibits RV Parks.

“It’s about the nature of the special exception, whether the special exception can take something that’s prohibited and turn it into something permitted. The Mississippi courts ruled in July 2023 that in Moss Point, it can’t be the case. It really defines how zoning is interpreted and the courts already decided at the Supreme Court and hopefully, they’ll apply that precedent here,” said Eamon Emohiuddin, who filed an appeal against the RV Resort.

Developers argue that this does not apply because the property will be developed into a Resort with short-term stays, instead of a Park which allows long-term occupancy.

“The board can’t approve something that is strictly prohibited in their ordinance. That’s the key to it. And thankfully for us, RV use in this PUD is not specifically prohibited. The opposition tried hard to make that case, but it’s just not true,” said Adam Dial, the RV Resort developer.

Supervisor Randy Bosarge motioned to deny the special request, but it failed without support. The Board of Supervisors then decided to take up the issue in their next meeting on December 18th.

Meanwhile, the county’s attorney will review both legal arguments to determine their validity and accuracy.

