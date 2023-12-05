Gulfport Historical Society holds annual historical church tours

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Five historical Handsboro churches had a full house this evening entertaining guests who took part in Gulfport’s Historical Society’s tour.

The tour took 40-plus people to the churches where they enjoyed music from the choirs while also learning about their history in the community.

One church member says they wanted to make sure the community understands the different roles they display in their area.

”We are so multifaceted and talented that we do so many different things,” said Riley Chapel. “We’re happy and we’re blessed.”

The churches say this tour is something they look forward to every year.

