WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Gulfport Historical Society holds annual historical church tours

Five historical Handsboro churches had a full house this evening entertaining guests who took part in Gulfport's Historical Society's tour.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Five historical Handsboro churches had a full house this evening entertaining guests who took part in Gulfport’s Historical Society’s tour.

The tour took 40-plus people to the churches where they enjoyed music from the choirs while also learning about their history in the community.

One church member says they wanted to make sure the community understands the different roles they display in their area.

”We are so multifaceted and talented that we do so many different things,” said Riley Chapel. “We’re happy and we’re blessed.”

The churches say this tour is something they look forward to every year.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 25-year-old LaAlton Darnell Cooley of Gulfport on scene and charged him with...
One wounded after family fight leads to shooting in Biloxi; suspect in custody
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list
Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a...
Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones
Ryan Young, 28
MDOC searching for escaped inmate
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones

Latest News

Representative Hank Zuber visits Ocean Springs to discuss future projects.
State representatives discuss future projects in Ocean Springs
Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all...
Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou
Residents and developers of a new RV Resort in Jackson County met Monday afternoon to discuss...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors holds hearing regarding appeals filed against proposed RV Resort
If you drive past post offices on the Coast, you’ve probably noticed some mailboxes draped in...
Mailbox break-ins on the rise this holiday season