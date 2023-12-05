WLOX Careers
Gulfport Civic League Tour of Homes set for Sunday

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bob and Kay Riggs opened their home to us Tuesday as a preview for Sunday’s 61st Annual Gulfport Civic League Tour of Homes. They’ll be doing it again with three other homeowners in Florence Gardens Sunday from 2-5 p.m.

“They can see all the homes. They’re all beautiful, and all different,” said Cissy Pedigo with the league.

The hospitality includes Christmas cheer and a chance to see four unique homes.

“The house has a lot of handmade things,” Pedigo added. “One has a Coastal theme and one is completely original. They’re all different. One has a unique theme, and another one has a New Orleans style look to it. It’s a lot of art and neat things to see.”

It also helps the Civic League raise funds for their community and nonprofit work.

“We work with Camp Able, Backpack Buddies and we also do work with Gulfport High School and volunteer. They’re going to be helping us this weekend,” Pedigo said.

