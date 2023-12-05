Former Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Jackson Chourio signs historic contract

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before stepping onto a major league field, Jackson Chourio signed a historic contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, the largest before a player’s big league debut.

Chourio signed an $82 million dollar, eight-year deal with the Brewers on Monday, November 4, all without playing in the major leagues yet. The 19-year-old outfielder is one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

In his time with the Biloxi Shuckers last year, he batted .283 with 22 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases. Chourio was named to the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in June and was also named Baseball America’s Brewers Minor League Player of the Year back in September.

Chourio has only played six games above the Double-A level, with hopes of taking the field for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024.

