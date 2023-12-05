WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Letters to Santa
Coats for Kids
Countdown to Christmas
Toys for Tots
Elfie Contest
Win Santa's Sofa

Former Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Jackson Chourio signs historic contract

Former Biloxi Shucker Jackson Chourio is making history in baseball. He's signed an eight-year, $82 million deal with the Brewers.
By Cody Heaster
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before stepping onto a major league field, Jackson Chourio signed a historic contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, the largest before a player’s big league debut.

Chourio signed an $82 million dollar, eight-year deal with the Brewers on Monday, November 4, all without playing in the major leagues yet. The 19-year-old outfielder is one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

In his time with the Biloxi Shuckers last year, he batted .283 with 22 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases. Chourio was named to the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in June and was also named Baseball America’s Brewers Minor League Player of the Year back in September.

Chourio has only played six games above the Double-A level, with hopes of taking the field for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 25-year-old LaAlton Darnell Cooley of Gulfport on scene and charged him with...
One wounded after family fight leads to shooting in Biloxi; suspect in custody
Shelley finds herself on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for her work as the founder and CEO of an...
Gulfport woman named to Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list
Noah Noble joins us live from the Biloxi National Cemetery where police are investigating a...
Officials investigating after truck plows through Biloxi National Cemetery, breaking headstones
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Campground Baptist Church will perform The Gift every Sunday through December 17th.
Campground Baptist Church performs Christmas play ‘The Gift’

Latest News

Former Biloxi Shucker Jackson Chourio is making history in baseball. He's signed an...
Former Biloxi Shucker Jackson Chourio signs historic contract
Quero was named the Rawlings Gold Glove winner as a catcher.
Jeferson Quero named 2023 Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner
Zavier Warren
Zavier Warren named Southern League Player of the Month
Batter Up: Swing For The Fences At MGM Park
Auburn, Louisiana Tech to face off at MGM Park