Cool and crisp today. Very chilly tonight.

We’re not warming up much today. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. A cold front will move in tonight, and it will bring cooler, drier air. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by early Wednesday morning.

We’ll see more sunshine on Wednesday, but it’s going to be pretty chilly! Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. The coolest air will settle in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll be in the low to mid 30s, which means patchy frost will be possible. People, pets, and plants will need to be protected. Thursday afternoon will remain sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s.

It’s going to be much warmer on Friday with highs in the low 70s. A few showers are possible at the end of the day, but many of us will stay dry. More showers and a few storms are expected by Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms will linger overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, it will be much drier and cooler. High temperatures on Sunday may only reach the upper 50s.

