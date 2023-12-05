Coast Life: Christmas on the Bayou

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 2nd Saturday of every December, the waters flowing through Gulfport are transformed into a sparkling showcase.

“We said what are we going to call it, it’s Christmas on the Bayou.” Larry Clark said.

Clark helped start Christmas on the Bayou in 1999.

“We wanted something like a Mardi Gras parade that you can interact with people on the boats, you can holler at people at you know, they’re hollering back, the Christmas music is playing and it’s just a great way to celebrate Christmas,” said Clark.

Just like Christmas trees and candy canes, the illuminations on the water are synonymous with Clark’s Christmas. (WLOX)

Once again Clark is putting up decorations ahead of the parade of boats. It’s one of the highlights of the year for Clark’s daughter Lauren Santa Cruz.

“It’s just one of those events that you look forward to,” said Santa Cruz. “It’s a family-friendly event that really brings people together.”

Lauren’s 6-year-old daughter also gets in on the fun.

“She loves it,” said Santa Cruz. “If she sees a Santa on a boat, she gets so excited.”

Whether on the water or on land, the boats full of lights are a spectacle to see.

“All the restaurants along the bayou and other businesses that have a view of the bayou, many of them tell us that’s their biggest night of the year,” Clark said.

The December tradition continues to be a reminder of the Coast’s resilience, not even Hurricane Katrina could stop Christmas on the Bayou.

“People were going to overlook their hardships and struggles from a horrible storm to make new and fun memories,” said Santa Cruz. “We have ridden in rain and freezing cold weather, one year we were in flip-flops. My hope for this year is we have a good turnout, have excellent weather and everybody enjoys themselves.”

Clark expects up to 50 boats to light up the bayou this year and boat owners come from all over the region to participate. Homeowners along the water like Clark judge the vessels.

“We’ll have a sign and other judges will that says we’re official judging stations, they’ll really jazz the music up,” Clark said.”We’ll see 60 ft. boats that are decorated from one end to the other and we’ll see a skiff with a generator and a Christmas tree on it. There’s something there for everybody.”

“Like so many things in life we enjoy seeing it through our kids and our grandkids eyes,” said Clark.

“Just making memories with my parents and now being able to make those same memories with my daughter is what it’s all about for me,” Santa Cruz said.

The lighted boat parade begins in Gulfport Lake on Saturday, Dec. 9th at 6:00 pm and continues down Bayou Bernard before turning back to finish in Gulfport Lake. Public viewing is available at Gulfport Lake and at the foot of the Cowan Lorraine Bridge.

For more information, go to https://www.gulfcoast.org.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.